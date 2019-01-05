WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KY TEEN PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDERING A SEX OFFENDER

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

A Kentucky teenager has pleaded guilty to killing a convicted sex offender who lived nearby.

The Daily News reports 17-year-old Lance D’artagnan Lear of Auburn entered the plea Monday in Logan Circuit Court to charges of murder and arson. The plea agreement recommends a 20-year sentence.

Lear told the judge he went to Jerry Caudill’s home on June 7, 2017 around 3 a.m. and set it on fire knowing Caudill was asleep inside. According to an affidavit from Logan Sheriff’s Detective Kevin Bibb, Lear said he wanted to burn down Caudill’s home “to make life hard due to Caudill hurting others.”

State court records show Caudill was on probation after pleading guilty in 2013 to 36 counts of sexual abuse.

Lear was prosecuted as an adult. Sentencing is May 30.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.