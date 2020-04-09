0 Shares

Kyle Neal Dodson, 28, Glasgow, KY passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at T J Samson Hospital, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born July 31, 1991 in Glasgow, KY, he was a son of Terry (Deana) Dodson and Melinda (fiancé Glen) Belcher Dodson, and husband of Ashley Webb Dodson, who survive.

He worked at Sumitomo and was a member of the Cedar Flat Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors other than his parents and wife include two sons, Elijah and Lucky Dodson; grandparents, Morris Dodson, Summer Shade, Faye Ervin, Edmonton, and James Belcher, West Virginia; special cousin, Coty Belcher; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Due to the current Covid-19 all services will be private and a memorial services will be held at a later date. McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

