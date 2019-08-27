KYTC employee dies in work zone incident

0 Shares

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – A work zone incident in Taylor County claimed the life of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee Aug. 23.

An investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office indicates 44-year-old Keith Jewell was killed after he was struck by a contractor’s truck in a work zone on KY-70 near Mannsville. Jewell was treated at the scene by Taylor County EMS and taken to Taylor Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A long-time employee of the Cabinet, Jewell worked his way up through the District 4 system, eventually becoming a Highway Superintendent and most recently serving as a Highway Technician.