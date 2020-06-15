L.B. Fields

0 Shares

LB Fields, age 81, of Glasgow, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Edmonton on December 18, 1938 to the late Virgil Fields and the late Sally (Harper) Fields. He was married to the late Pearlie Fields. Mr. Fields was retired from maintenance from Eaton Corporation, owned Fields and Son Lawn Service and was the founding member of Upper Room Harvest Church. He is survived by six sons, Russell Fields, Arizona, John Mosier (Lisa), Glasgow, Danny Fields (Lynn), Glasgow, Ricky Mosier (Julie), Munfordville, Chris Hale (Candace), Piqua, OH, Virgil Fields (Bethany), Glasgow; three daughters, Cathy Dickens (Billy), Clarksville, TN, Becky Thomas (Kenny), Glasgow, Anna Smith, Merry Oaks; one sister, Shirley Temple Green; 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Laura Lee Emmitt, Mary Magaline Garner, Annie Ann Fields, Elizabeth Fields; two brothers, Robert Henry and Edward Fields; one grandson, Thomas Scott; two half brothers, Raymond Fields and James Fields; one half sister, Clara Dee James. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday and Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Fields. Share your message of condolence with the family of LB Fields at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related