L.D. Rigdon, age 75 of Fountain Run, KY passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. L.D. was born on January 7, 1945, a son of Dorothy (Cassidy) and the late Gene Rigdon.

On December 29, 1986, he married Peggy Isenberg.

His survivors include; wife, Peggy Isenberg Rigdon, of Fountain Run, KY; mother, Dorothy Rigdon, of Tompkinsville, KY; son, Jamie Rigdon, and wife, Cierra, of Scottsville, KY; step son, Tracy Hurt, of Fountain Run, KY; two daughters, Cindy Keen of Scottsville, KY and Sherry Perdue of Perryville, KY; two brothers, Rex Rigdon, of Scottsville, KY and Kenneth Rigdon of Shepardsville, KY.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gene Rigdon; and sister, Shirley Grace.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Fountain Run Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Norrod officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, 4-8 P.M., and Wednesday, 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home.

Donations suggested to help with funeral expenses.

