L. Royce Cox, age 82, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence in Cub Run, KY. He was retired from Faulkner Service Center in Louisville. He was a member of Stockholm Baptist Church and Cub Run Masonic Lodge #910 F&AM.

He was the son of the late Lennie Cox and the late Millie Kerr Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bonn Cox; five daughters, Debbie Spencer, Munfordville, KY, Vickie Buckley (Randy), Louisville, KY, Donna Gentry, Louisville, KY, Lisa Schneider (Jim), Louisville, KY, Shannon Durrum (Jimmy), Lexington, KY; adopted daughter, Amanda LaMont (David), Clarksville, TN; one son, Ronald Gentry (Linda), Louisville, KY; two sisters, Otha Kessinger, Louisville, KY, Mable Sharp, Conroe, TX; one brother, Darnell Cox, Edmonson County, KY; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild several nieces and nephews.

Due to recent public health concerns, graveside services are private and limited to immediate family. Private burial will be in the Cherry Springs Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com

