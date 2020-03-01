Lady Scotties fall in opening round of the Region Sunday

0 Shares

The Glasgow Lady Scotties fell short in their effort to advance in the 4th Regional tournament Sunday afternoon. They lost to a determined Russell County Lady Lakers team. Even though the Scotties led the entire game, with 24 seconds to go the lead changed for the first time and Russell held on to win it 40 to 36. This is the third year in a row the Lady Scotties and the Lady Lakers have met in the opening round of the tourney, Glasgow has one the other two. Russell County advances to take on the winner of the Bowling Green vs. Russellville.

