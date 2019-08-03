Lady Scotties finish 2nd at Lady Bruin Invitational

0 Shares

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Glasgow High School’s girls’ golf team began its 2019 season on a high note, finishing in second place at the Central Hardin Lady Bruin Invitational on Friday at Elizabethtown Country Club.

The Lady Scotties were led by junior Abbie Lee, who won third place individually with a 75, followed by sophomore Nina McMurtrey (79), junior Allie McCoy (81), sophomore Bailey Birdsell (89) and sophomore Graycen Flatt (94) – for a team total of 324.

McMurtrey finished ninth individually and McCoy finished tied for 11th.

“I could not be more proud of our team today,” Glasgow coach Kellie Lee said. “We had four personal best rounds. It is so cool to see these wonderful young ladies play to their capabilities.

“I am so excited to see what this season has in store for Lady Scottie Golf. Having success so early can be a spring board to great things.”

Abbie Lee said she was very excited for her teammates.

“They all had personal bests,” she said. “Looking forward to a great golf season.”

The South Warren Lady Spartans took top honors at Friday’s event.

The Lady Scotties return to action Saturday in the Pulaski County Lady Maroon Invitational at Eagles Nest Country Club in Somerset.