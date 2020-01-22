Lady Scotties overcome Williamsburg, move to second round at tournament

35 Shares

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Lady Scottie basketball team pushed through the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Wednesday morning with a win over Williamsburg.

The team won in a 52-35 victory, according to a press release from Glasgow High School Athletic Director Craig Cassady.

The Lady Scotties move on to the second round Friday to play either Danville or Louisville Collegiate Jan. 24. The game is set for 9 a.m. CST. Advanced ticket sales begin Thursday at 8 a.m. at Glasgow High School. Tickets will remain on sale through 2 p.m., the news release said.

