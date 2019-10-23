Lady Scotties, Trojanettes recognized at 15th District volleyball tournament

0 Shares

From left: Coach Elizabeth Wilson; (in white) Alyssa White; Casey Robinson; Emily Clapp; Paige Wheeler; Hannah Pippin; Ahshanti Gore; Anzley Adwell; Emily Campbell; Lainey Bishop; Kayla Bradley; Kinley Furlong; (bottom row) Makena Harbinson; Kennedy Furlong; Coach Caitlyn; and Zoe Proffitt. TWITTER/Amy Allen.

Fall sports are nearing their end, but that hasn’t stopped two groups of girls from performing at their best.

In a press release Tuesday night, Glasgow High School Athletic Director Craig Cassady said many Lady Scotties were named to various 15th District teams.

Casey Robinson and Alyssa White were named to the 15th District All Seasonal Volleyball Team, according to the news release. Hannah Pippen, Zoe Proffitt and Ashanti Gore were named to the All Tournament Team. Emily Campbell was recognized as a member of the All Academic Team.

As for the Trojannettes, Shadda Wood was named to the All Academic Team.

Makayla Brooks and Hannah Doyle made the All Tournament Team. Elizabeth Wilson and Sarah Sneed made the All Season Team.

The Lady Scotties advance to the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament next week. The tournament is at Glasgow High School, according to Cassady.