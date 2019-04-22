WCLU

LANA KAY MORRISON

Lana Kay Morrison, 42 of Bowling Green died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center.
She was a cosmetologist and a member of Crossland Community Church. She is preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur G. Howard.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Morrison; her daughter, Karrigan Morrison; her father, Rex Howard (Pam), her mother, Bonnie Howard; one brother, Travis Howard (Laura), one aunt, Donna Clark; four uncles, Charles Hester, Joseph Hester, Robert Pence, Junior Pence; one niece, Reese Howard; three nephews, Briar Howard, Wesley Trent, Freddie Bryant, III; her father and mother-in-law, Johnny Morrison (Gayle); one sister-in-law, Dana Bryant (Freddie).

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. – Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

