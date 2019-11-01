0 Shares

Lanay Gene White, 66, of Moss, TN passed away Wednesday, October 30th, at Livingston Regional Hospital. Lanay was born in Moss, TN on April 8, 1953, a son of the late Lou (Rhoton) White and Oscar Lee White. He was a member of Mt. Poland Baptist Church. He worked at Clay County Sportswear for 22 years and was a retired factory worker.

Lanay is survived by three daughters, Mandy Smith, and husband, Chris, of Moss, TN; Trina Hanssen (Matt Larson), of Bettendorf, Iowa; and Sarah White (Joe Pruitt), of Tompkinsville, KY; six grandchildren and was expecting another one; and the mother of his children, Linda White, of Tompkinsville, KY. Lanay is also survived by a sister, Janet Newby, and husband, Mike, of Antioch, TN., three brothers, Floyd White, and wife, Margie, of Tompkinsville, KY., Tim White, and wife, Carolyn, of Moss, TN., and Aaron “JR.” White, and wife, Katherine of Moss, TN.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Dayton White.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 2nd at Mt. Poland Church in Tompkinsville, KY.Visitation is Friday, November 1, from 5:00-8:00 P.M., and Saturday, 6:00 A.M. until 12 noon at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and from 12:30 until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Poland Church. Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Poland Cemetery.

