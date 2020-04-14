Lane closures expected along Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Metcalfe County

0 Shares

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. – A project to rehabilitate bridge decks along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway will result in long-term lane closures and width restrictions in Metcalfe County.

The Kentucky Transportation District announced Monday that the project would begin Monday and continue through May 15. The bridges over Little Barren River at mile marker 34.2 in both directions will have lane closures and a 9 feet width restriction.

The project is part of a larger project to rehabilitate six bridge decks along the parkway. The contract was awarded to M&M Services Co. for $1,183,901, the KYTC said.

Crews have been working on a portion of the roadway in Barren County near U.S. 31E.

Related