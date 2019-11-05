LANE CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND IN BULLITT COUNTY

0 Shares

Louisville, KY (May 9, 2019) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of a lane closure this weekend on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. Contract crews will be replacing some concrete pavement that has settled resulting in uneven driving lanes.

The right lane of I-65 North will be closed between mile markers 108 and 109, north of the Lebanon Junction exit. This work is scheduled from 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10 until 6 a.m. on Monday, May 13.

Once crews have poured the new concrete, the lane closure must remain in place to allow the concrete to cure. Motorists may not see any workers on site during this curing time.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5 .