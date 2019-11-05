WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

LANE CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND IN BULLITT COUNTY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Louisville, KY (May 9, 2019) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of a lane closure this weekend on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. Contract crews will be replacing some concrete pavement that has settled resulting in uneven driving lanes.

The right lane of I-65 North will be closed between mile markers 108 and 109, north of the Lebanon Junction exit. This work is scheduled from 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10 until 6 a.m. on Monday, May 13.

Once crews have poured the new concrete, the lane closure must remain in place to allow the concrete to cure. Motorists may not see any workers on site during this curing time.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5 .

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.