Lane closures, width restrictions expected on Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway

GLASGOW, Ky. – A portion of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will result in long-term closures along the roadway.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday morning that the closures also create a width restriction of 9 feet on two bridges, beginning March 16. The bridge at mile marker 11.4, over U.S. 31E in Barren County and the bridge at at mile marker 24.1, over Kentucky 640 in Metcalfe County, will have the lane closures with width restrictions until April 20.

The project will rehabilitate six bridge decks along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

The contract was awarded to M&M Services Co. for $1,183,901, the KYTC said

