Mr. Larry Ben Wesley, of Bethelridge, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky having attained the age of 75 years, 3 months, and 25 days. He was born in The Ware community of Casey County Kentucky on Sunday, June 4, 1944 the son of Thomas V. and Mary Hester (Adams) Wesley. He was a self-employed Truck driver, carpenter, mechanic and “Jack of all Trades”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Walden Glen Wesley, sisters, Peggy Sue (Wesley) Cain and Billie Rose Wesley. Nephew, Timothy Cain, Nieces, Sherry Gail Cain and Pam (Cain) Putman, Father-in-law and mother-in-law, William C. “Willie” and Zella Mae (Vaught) Jasper.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Marie (Jasper) Wesley of Bethelridge, Kentucky, whom he wed on December 30, 1964, his children, Benita Machell Wesley Pittman of Bethelridge, Kentucky, Carrie Ann Wesley (and Troy) Grinstead of North Carolina, Corey (and Amanda) Pittman of Burnside, Kentucky, sister, Patsy Lou (Wesley) Clements of Liberty, Kentucky, Terry Lee (and Suzanne) Wesley of Liberty, Kentucky, grandchildren, Robert Wesley Lane, Blaine Thomas David Grinstead, Michael Grinstead, great-grandchildren, Alexis Marie Pittman, Ashley Leann Pittman, Addyson Renee Pittman, Isaac Decker, Bradley Randolph and Holden Randolph, several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill, Kentucky with Bro. Lester Randolph and Bro. Cecil Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Oak Cemetery in Argyle, (Casey County) Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Morris and Hislope. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.