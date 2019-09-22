0 Shares

Larry Clay Rogers, age 77, of Canmer, KY, passed away Thursday, September

19, 2019 at The Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY after injuries

sustained in an ATV accident. He was a graduate of Hart Memorial High

School and Western Kentucky University. He was a retired Social Worker for

the state of Kentucky. He served on the Hart County Board of Education from

1984-1992, serving as Chair during January of 1987-1992 when the Athletic

Complex was constructed. He was a Kentucky Colonel and member of

Munfordville Lions Club for over 41 years during which he held many offices

including Eyeglass Chairman and was awarded the 2010 Finis E. Davis Fellow

Award form the Lions Club International for dedicated Humanitarian Service.

He was also a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church where he

also served on several committees. Larry never met a stranger and was

always eager to help those in need.

He was the son of the late William Carl Rogers and the late Ruth Eleanor

Roberts Rogers. He was married to his wife of 49 years Martha Lynn Mays

Rogers.

Besides his wife he is also survived by one daughter, Laura Rogers

(Geoffrey Gleitz), Bowling Green, KY; one son, John Clay Rogers (Shelly),

Canmer, KY; one sister; Mary Donna Faught, Bowling Green, KY; two

grandchildren, Allison Louise Rogers, Andrew Clay Rogers; nephews, Dr. Ryan

Faught, Alex Faught, Adam Rogers, Chris Jones, Dr. Dee Jones; niece, Kelly

Brown; host parent to exchange student, Steve Hardy (Emily)his two children

Cliff & Nell all of Belgium. Besides his parents he was also preceded in

death by a brother Greg Rogers.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday,

September 21, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM,

Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church..

Funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Munfordville

First United Methodist Church with pastor Gregory Rose and Rev. Rick

Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Munfordville First United Methodist

Church Building Fund or Pearl Webb Cemetery.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.