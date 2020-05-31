0 Shares

Larry Coats, 60 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Woodrow & Rosa Poynter Coats. He was a member of the Greensburg Christian Church.

Larry was also preceded in death by a son Brad and a brother Arleigh Pedigo.

Larry is survived by his wife Tammy

Four sons-Patrick Coats & Cat of Tompkinsville

Colby, Clay & William Coats all of Glasgow

Two daughters-Maria Milton & Joshua of Danville

Amanda Maier & Zach of Greensburg

Two brothers-David Paul Coats & Margie of Tennessee

Joey Coats & Anita of Mammoth Cave

Four sisters-Patsy Moore & Danny of Cave City

Debra Harmon & Chuck of Chalybeate

Wilma Osborne of Mammoth Cave and Connie Mayor of Chicago, IL

11 grandchildren also survive

Funeral services for Larry Coats will be 12noon Tuesday, June 2nd at the Christian Worship Center in Horse Cave with Bro. Danny Sallee & Bro. Robbie Herman officiating. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery in Cave City. Visitation will be after 9am Tuesday at the Christian Worship Center under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial donations be given to Sego Funeral Home, P.O. Box 637, Munfordville, KY 42765, to assist with the funeral expenses.

