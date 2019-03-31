on 03/31/2019 |

Larry D. “Grumpy” Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, having attained the age of 72 years, 7 months, and 29 days. He was born in Glasgow, (Barren County) Kentucky on Wednesday, July 31, 1946, the son of Ruel and Jewell (Capps) Cash. He was of Church of Christ faith, served in the National Guard, was a Banker working at Bank of Marrowbone and Bank of Clinton County, Loan officer at Kentucky Finance, Businessman, owning Larry’s Country Junction and Grumpy’s Restaurant, a Licensed Insurance agent, an excellent cook, was always Community minded being in organizations like the Jay Cees and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a customer service kind of individual. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, Great-Grandchild, Avery Jade Moons. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Watson) “Sandy” Cash, sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Heather Cash, Corey and Beth Cash, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, brother, Keith “Smokey” Cash, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky, six grandchildren, Chelsea (and Curtis) Thompson, Korinne (and Kevin) Moons, T.J. Cash, Aimee Cash, Connor Cash and Evan Cash, Great-grandchild, Dawson Moons, nieces and nephews, Emily Crider, Michael Cash, Debbie Garner, Doug Williams and Derric Williams. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to The WE CARE organization of Burkesville, Kentucky in his memory.