Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Larry D. “Grumpy” Cash

on 03/31/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Larry D. “Grumpy” Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, having attained the age of 72 years, 7 months, and 29 days. He was born in Glasgow, (Barren County) Kentucky on Wednesday, July 31, 1946, the son of Ruel and Jewell (Capps) Cash. He was of Church of Christ faith, served in the National Guard, was a Banker working at Bank of Marrowbone and Bank of Clinton County, Loan officer at Kentucky Finance, Businessman, owning Larry’s Country Junction and Grumpy’s Restaurant, a Licensed Insurance agent, an excellent cook, was always Community minded being in organizations like the Jay Cees and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a customer service kind of individual. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, Great-Grandchild, Avery Jade Moons. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Watson) “Sandy” Cash, sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Heather Cash, Corey and Beth Cash, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, brother, Keith “Smokey” Cash, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky, six grandchildren, Chelsea (and Curtis) Thompson, Korinne (and Kevin) Moons, T.J. Cash, Aimee Cash, Connor Cash and Evan Cash, Great-grandchild, Dawson Moons, nieces and nephews, Emily Crider, Michael Cash, Debbie Garner, Doug Williams and Derric Williams. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to The WE CARE organization of Burkesville, Kentucky in his memory.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Larry D. “Grumpy” Cash”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHARON MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.