Larry Houston Chelf, age 76, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He began his career as a teacher and baseball coach at Munfordville High School. From there, he held several principal positions in Kentucky, Indiana and Texas. With aging parents, he decided to move back to Hart County and become the principal at Memorial Elementary School. He was a member of the Kentucky Teachers Association and belonged to the Caveland Country Club. He was of the Baptist Faith.

He was the son of the late Ralph Chelf and the late Nellie Ard Chelf. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl P. “Phil” Chelf.

He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Penny Chelf; one daughter, Wendy Leigh Martinez (Victor), San Antonio, TX; one son, Larry Scott Chelf (Sylvia), Brownsville, TX; three grandchildren, Vanessa Chelf, William Alexander Chelf (Vianey), Lucas Wood; three aunts, Evelyn Garrison, Anna Skidmore, Odell Hawkins; one uncle, Harold Ard; two sisters-in-law, Earlene Chelf, Pamela Bickel (Terry); one brother-in-law, Dwight Kendal; one nephew, David Chelf (Colette); one niece, Jennifer Shockley.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.