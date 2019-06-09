WCLU

Larry Howard Wyatt

Larry Howard Wyatt, 66, of Glasgow, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at home. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late James Odell and Marjorie Bourquin Wyatt. Larry was retired from SKF after 37 ½ years.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marcia Gramlin Wyatt; a daughter Tracy Kaye Wyatt Dukes and husband Keith Taylor Dukes of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren, Taylor Nicole and Logan Alexander Dukes; 2 brothers, Steve Wyatt (Vicki) and Joe Wyatt (Debbie) of Glasgow and 2 sisters, Kathy Wyatt Pedigo (Daryl) of Murfreesboro, TN and Kim Wyatt Miller (Ricky) of Bowling Green. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Wyatt and a sister Karen Wyatt Young.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until time for the service.

