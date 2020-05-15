0 Shares

Larry Jay Sikes, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was the owner and operator of Larry Jay Sikes Timber Company, a member of the Army National Guard, attended Bethel College for two years where he played basketball and baseball on scholarship, a graduate of Scottsville High School where he played basketball, a Little League Basketball coach for over 30 years and a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Jake Sikes and Kathleen Franklin Sikes.

He is survived by his wife: Linda Jackson Sikes, Scottsville, KY;

3 sons: Todd Sikes and wife, Missy; Tyler Sikes and wife, Stephanie, and Jay Sikes, all of Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Katie Baughman, Louisville, KY;

1 sister: Melba Richardson, Glasgow, KY;

6 grandchildren: Bradford Tyler Sikes, Jake Sikes, Nicolas Cellucci, Jason Sikes, Montana Cellucci and Joshua Sikes;

1 great grandson: Leland Sikes.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Daphne Halcomb and Barbara Motley.

Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Crescent Hill Cemetery with Bro. Marvey B Wood officiating. The family requests that family and friends attending the graveside service MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING. A drive-thru will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Saturday at Goad Funeral Home. We ask that you remain in your cars. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Youth Basketball. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.

