LARRY LUTHER THURMAN (UPDATED)

Larry Luther Thurman, 61, of Hestand, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home, with
his wife by his side. Born March 5, 1958, he was the son of the late Maxey Thurman and
Mary Magdaline Stephens Thurman, Tompkinsville, who survives. He was the husband
of Sue Ellen Higgins Thurman. He worked as a sawyer at Graham-Hammer and James
Ritter Lumber. He was top salesman at Birdwell Heating and Coolant for three years.
Larry donated to various charities by walking in half marathons and was a 4H Leader for
the Monroe County Mavericks for 20 years. He was a member of the Summer Shade
Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors other than his wife, include three daughters, Emily (Vanessa) Thurman,
Bugtussle, Alicia (Shannon) Bowles, Glasgow and Kennedy Thurman, Tompkinsville;
one step daughter Rachael (Josh) Deel, Georgetown, KY; one son Dalton Thurman,
Tompkinsville; one step son Darren (Lauren) Varee, Atwater, OH; one sister Connie
(Jamie) Jones, Gamaliel; one brother, Edward (Virginia) Thurman, Tompkinsville; 19
grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four nephews; and one niece.
He was preceded in death besides his father, by one sister Pamela Jean Williams.

Funeral services will be Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2:00 PM at Summer Shade Missionary
Baptist Church with Brother Chad Harston officiating. Burial will follow in the Bailey
Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, April 7, 8:00-
1:30 at McMurtrey Funeral Home at which time we will move to the church for the
funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Monroe County 4H or Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

