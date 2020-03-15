0 Shares

Larry Paul Hagan, 62, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away suddenly, Friday, March 13th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Larry was born in Indianapolis, Ind on October 13, 1957, a son of Eloise (Moore) England, who survives of Indianapolis, IN, and the late Paul E. Hagan.

Larry was married to Sharon Hagan, who precedes him in death.

Larry is survived by three sons Larry Hagan, Jr., of Tompkinsville, KY; John Hagan, of Indianapolis, IN; and Justin Hagan, of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia O’Toole, of Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 16th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Monday morning after 9:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M.

Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to funeral expenses.

