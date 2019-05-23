0 Shares

Larry R. Spears, age 70 of Burkesville, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital. Larry was born on November 13, 1948 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late Hase and Amy Sharp Spears. He worked for Paul Jackson Sharp for many years as a mechanic and later worked with the Cumberland County Road Department, retiring after an accident. Larry had attended the Waterview Church of Christ. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donnie, Carl, and Stevie.

Survivors Include:

His Wife of 36 years- Elizabeth Spears

Two Children- Jeremy Connor(and Tricia Flannery) of Bowling Green, KY and Tausha Conner of Burkesville, KY Two Sisters- Betty June Conrad and her husband Danny of Edmonton, KY and Martha Ann Keen of Burkesville, KY Four

Grandchildren- Corey and Nicholas Dial, and Lilly and Liza Connor Two Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N.

Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Christian Chapel Cemetery.

Family requests visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to “We Care” P.O. Box 695, Burkesville, KY 42717