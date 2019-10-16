0 Shares

Larry Scott Golden, age 49, finished his earthly journey on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, due to complications from liver disease. He is now in the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Born on April 15, 1970, in Glasgow, Kentucky to Charles Larry Golden and Doris Jean Woodcock-Brown. Scott worked for 25 years as a truck driver.

He is survived by his parents, one sister, Joy Shepard, three brothers, Brad Golden, Scotty Brown, & Shane Brown, his companion, Nikki, nine nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 19th, at AF Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00am until time for services at the funeral home.