Larry Steve Walker, 67, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, February 28th, at the Monroe County Medical Center.

Larry was born in Monroe County, KY, April 14, 1952, son of the late Ruby (Jones) and Harlan Walker. Larry was a farmer.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Jerrica McFarland, of Tompkinsville, KY; two step sons David Sparks, of Tompkinsville, KY; Dylan McFarland, of Tompkinsville, KY; 5 Grandchildren, two sisters, Brenda Polivick, of Paducah, KY; Lori Slaughter, of Tompkinsville, KY & brother, Harlan Walker Jr., of Tompkinsville, KY; Other than his parents, brothers, Michael & Randall Walker & sister, Linda Parker preceded him in death.

Funeral Service will be held 2 PM on Sunday, March 1st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, Brother Tim White will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10 AM to 2 PM on Sunday, March 1st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

