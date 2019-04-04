Logo


LARRY THURMAN

on 04/04/2019 |
Larry Thurman, 61, of the Hestand Community of Monroe County passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced later when finalized by McMurtrey Funeral Home.

