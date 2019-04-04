Larry Thurman, 61, of the Hestand Community of Monroe County passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced later when finalized by McMurtrey Funeral Home.
LARRY THURMAN
on 04/04/2019
