Larry Wayne Butler, 65 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Paul and Betty Goden Butler and husband of the late Deborah Butler. Larry was route salesman for Frito Lay Potato Chip Company. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge and attended Life Fellowship Church.

His survivors include one daughter, Autumn Poston (Jason), one son, Larry Butler; two grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Poston; three half brothers, Paul and Bill Butler and Randall Cline; three half sisters, Terrie Vincent, Angela Elmore and Debra Thompson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Services were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com

