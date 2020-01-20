0 Shares

Larry Wayne Decker, 71, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the NHC Health and Rehab. He was the son of the late James William and Evelyn Likens Decker. He was retired from the Glasgow Water Company.

Survivors include 1 grandson Richard Wayne Decker and wife Ashley; 3 step-children Shawn Simmons and wife Dina, Brenda Moss and husband Steven, Dustin Moss and wife Megan all of Glasgow; 3 brothers Steve Decker, Charles Decker and wife Lisa, Danny Decker all of Glasgow; 4 sisters Judy Jackson and husband George of Indianapolis, IN, Carolyn Bishop, Kathy Gulley and Tammy Parrish all of Glasgow; 1 aunt Sue York of Glasgow; several grandchildren, great grandchildren , nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 1 son Richard Wayne Decker, 2 brothers James (Jimmy) Decker and Dennis Ray Decker.

Visitation for Mr. Decker will be 11:00AM until 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

F. Crow & Son is both privileged and honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Decker. Share your condolence with the family of Larry Wayne Decker atwww.crowfuneralhome.com

