0 Shares

Larry Wayne Jones age 71 of Edmonton passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Haywood he was the son of the late John Winford and Luanne Powell Jones. He was a retired farmer and member of the New Beginnings Church of God in Edmonton.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at the New Beginnings Church of God with burial in the Kerr Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the church.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Hale Jones of Edmonton. Two daughters. Chasity (Lee) Young of Edmonton and Angela (Jacob) Kerr of Edmonton. Eight grandchildren. Kasie Horton, Jacob (Angela) Horton, Jimmy Lee Young, Ellee Young, Jake Kerr, Leah Kerr and Rollin Kerr. Two great grandchildren. Jax Horton and Baby Barlow. One sister Lucy (William) Cash of Horse Cave. Brother in law Junior Hale of Greensburg, sister in law Malinda Wheeler of Cave City. A special friend Danny Kerr. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Connie Jones.