Larry Wayne Roddy, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1944, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Admiral and Mary (Kirkpatrick) Roddy. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and collecting pocket watches, knives, and coins.

Larry is survived by his sister, Odee White; and a host of extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife 26 years, Sueanna Martha Rains Roddy; his six siblings, Emily Case, Malcolm L. Roddy, Guy Roddy Sr., Ivan Roddy, Ruby Beasley, and Eloise Brockman.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Kentucky time (2:00 p.m. Indiana time) at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery, Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

