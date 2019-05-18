Larry Wayne Shockley, 63, of, Lafayette, TN, passed away Friday, May, 17, 2019, suddenly, on a farm in Lafayette, TN.

Larry was born December, 3, 1955 in Monroe County, KY to the late Belle Key and James Alvis Shockley. He united in marriage in 1987 in Allen County, KY to Livia Loyd Shockley who survives.

In addition to his wife, Livia Loyd Shockley, of Lafayette, TN; he is survived by one son, James Shockley, of Lafayette, TN; one brother, Alvis Shockley Jr. and wife Wilma Gail, of Lafayette, TN; two sister, Linda Marie Coons and husband Carson Orell Coons, of Red Boiling Springs, TN and Rosie Diana Cothron.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May, 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY with burial to follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery Jeremy Yokley will officiate.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM till 8:00 PM and Wednesday, May, 22, 2019 at 7:30 AM until time of service at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY.