Latest closures, cancellations and information regarding SoKy’s COVID-19 reaction
GLASGOW, Ky. – Several area schools, government and private organizations, businesses and agencies have responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with limitations, and complete closures.
WCLU News has compiled a list of those closures and any other pertinent information made available. Anyone is encouraged to contact WCLU News at (270) 651-9149 or wcluradio@gmail.com to share information.
LAST UPDATED: March 13, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. CST
Closures with stipulations (pre-K through 12th grade):
- Allen County:
- March 17, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “NClass at Home”)
- School calendar designates March 16, 2020 as a day without students.
- Barren County:
- March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “iLearn at Home”)
- Bowling Green Independent Schools:
- March 16, 2020 – April 6, 2020 (NTI)
- Caverna Independent Schools:
- March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020
- Edmonson County:
- March 16, 2020 – April 10, 2020
- Glasgow Independent Schoolsv:
- March 16, 2020 – April 13, 2020 (NTI via Google Classroom, OdysseyWare, Newsela, IXL, Lexia, Zearn and BrainPop)
- Green County:
- March 16, 2020 – April 3, 2020 (NTI “Gold Days”)
- Hart County:
- Schools are open
- Metcalfe County:
- March 16, 2020 – April 13, 2020 (NTI)
- Monroe County:
- March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (Actively working to develop NTI)
- Simpson County:
- March 16, 2020 – April 3, 2020 (NTI)
- Warren County:
- March 16, 2020 – April 10, 2020 (NTI “@HomeLearning”)
- March 17, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “NClass at Home”)
Closures with stipulations (colleges and universities):
- Campbellsville University:
- March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- Eastern Kentucky University:
- March 16, 2020 – March 20, 2020 Follow link for more information.v
- Lindsey Wilson College:
- March 16, 2020 – March 29, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- Morehead University:
- March 23, 2020 – April 3, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- University of Kentucky:
- March 23, 2020 – April 3, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- University of Louisville:
- March 18, 2020 – April 5, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- Union College:
- March 23, 2020 through rest of semester. Follow link for more information.
- Western Kentucky University:
- March 23, 2020 – April 5, 2020
- South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College:
- March 18, 2020 – April 5, 2020. Classes are cancelled March 16 and March 17. Follow link for more information.
Cancellations:
- Barren County Court
- All court has been cancelled. March 16, 2020 proceedings on the Barren Circuit Docket is rescheduled for April 13, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- Edmonson County Little League Basketball:
- Season cancelled entirely. Awards ceremony to be announced at a later date.
- First United Methodist Church’s Cinderella Closet:
- March 14, 2020 activity cancelled. Cinderella’s Closet will not be available this year. Follow link for more information.
- Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
- All sporting activities, regardless of sport, have been cancelled entirely. Sports are considered to be in dead period through April 12, 2020. Follow link for more information.
- Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library:
- Library closed until further notice. All events cancelled.
- T.J. Samson Hospital
- Bariatric Support Group cancelled for Monday, March 16, 2020.
Postponements:
- Allen County Schools’ Family Resource/ Youth Service Center’s shoe giveaway scheduled March 14, 2020 is postponed until further notice.
- Barren County Parks and Recreation:
- Spring 2020 season has been delayed completely. Practices and games will not occur at Jackie Browning Park or any elementary school site until further notice.
Feeding schedules:
- Barren County:
- All elementary school locations, and Barren County Middle School will serve breakfast and lunch meals between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. For more information, call (270) 576-2301, and leave name, number of meals needed, address and phone number.
- Buses will complete normal routes beginning at 9 a.m., and breakfast and lunch will be delivered.
- Bowling Green Independent Schools:
- Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, Dishman McGinnis Elementary, Bowling Green Learning Center, and T.C. Cherry Elementary will serve meals from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (lunch).
- BGISD buses and elementary bus routes to deliver meals throughout district from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch).
- Meals are available to all children 18 and younger. Children must be present. Adult meals cost $3.
- Metcalfe County Schools:
- Metcalfe Middle School (rear courtyard entrance); Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department; Sulphur Well Volunteer Fire Department; Cindy’s Center Grill: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to homes. Those wishing to receive food assistance should call a Metcalfe County school to “opt-in.”
- Monroe County Schools:
- All schools will serve meals from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students and anyone under age 18.
- Delivery hubs will be in place at Mudlick Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Flippin Fire Department from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Fountain Run Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Gamaliel Fire Department from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Carter Court Apartments from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Rolling Acres Apartments from 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. The hubs are available to students and anyone under age 18.