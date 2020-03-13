Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Latest closures, cancellations and information regarding SoKy’s COVID-19 reaction

March 13, 2020 Brennan Crain
GLASGOW, Ky. – Several area schools, government and private organizations, businesses and agencies have responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with limitations, and complete closures.

WCLU News has compiled a list of those closures and any other pertinent information made available. Anyone is encouraged to contact WCLU News at (270) 651-9149 or wcluradio@gmail.com to share information.

 

LAST UPDATED: March 13, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. CST

 

Closures with stipulations (pre-K through 12th grade):

  • Allen County:
    • March 17, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “NClass at Home”)
      • School calendar designates March 16, 2020 as a day without students.
    • Barren County:
      • March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “iLearn at Home”)
    • Bowling Green Independent Schools:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 6, 2020 (NTI)
    • Caverna Independent Schools:
      • March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020
    • Edmonson County:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 10, 2020
    • Glasgow Independent Schoolsv:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 13, 2020 (NTI via Google Classroom, OdysseyWare, Newsela, IXL, Lexia, Zearn and BrainPop)
    • Green County:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 3, 2020 (NTI “Gold Days”)
    • Hart County:
      • Schools are open
    • Metcalfe County:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 13, 2020 (NTI)
    • Monroe County:
      • March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (Actively working to develop NTI)
    • Simpson County:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 3, 2020 (NTI)
    • Warren County:
      • March 16, 2020 – April 10, 2020 (NTI “@HomeLearning”)

Closures with stipulations (colleges and universities):

  • Campbellsville University:
    • March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020. Follow link for more information.
  • Eastern Kentucky University:
  • Lindsey Wilson College:
  • Morehead University:
    • March 23, 2020 – April 3, 2020. Follow link for more information.
  • University of Kentucky:
    • March 23, 2020 – April 3, 2020. Follow link for more information.
  • University of Louisville:
    • March 18, 2020 – April 5, 2020. Follow link for more information.
  • Union College:
  • Western Kentucky University:
    • March 23, 2020 – April 5, 2020
  • South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College:
    • March 18, 2020 – April 5, 2020. Classes are cancelled March 16 and March 17. Follow link for more information.

Cancellations:

  • Barren County Court
    • All court has been cancelled. March 16, 2020 proceedings on the Barren Circuit Docket is rescheduled for April 13, 2020. Follow link for more information.
  • Edmonson County Little League Basketball:
    • Season cancelled entirely. Awards ceremony to be announced at a later date.
  • First United Methodist Church’s Cinderella Closet:
    • March 14, 2020 activity cancelled. Cinderella’s Closet will not be available this year. Follow link for more information.
  • Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
    • All sporting activities, regardless of sport, have been cancelled entirely. Sports are considered to be in dead period through April 12, 2020. Follow link for more information.
  • Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library:
    • Library closed until further notice. All events cancelled.
  • T.J. Samson Hospital
    • Bariatric Support Group cancelled for Monday, March 16, 2020.

Postponements:

  • Allen County Schools’ Family Resource/ Youth Service Center’s shoe giveaway scheduled March 14, 2020 is postponed until further notice.
  • Barren County Parks and Recreation:
    • Spring 2020 season has been delayed completely. Practices and games will not occur at Jackie Browning Park or any elementary school site until further notice.

Feeding schedules:

  • Barren County:
    • All elementary school locations, and Barren County Middle School will serve breakfast and lunch meals between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. For more information, call (270) 576-2301, and leave name, number of meals needed, address and phone number.
    • Buses will complete normal routes beginning at 9 a.m., and breakfast and lunch will be delivered.
  • Bowling Green Independent Schools:
    • Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, Dishman McGinnis Elementary, Bowling Green Learning Center, and T.C. Cherry Elementary will serve meals from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (lunch).
    • BGISD buses and elementary bus routes to deliver meals throughout district from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch).
    • Meals are available to all children 18 and younger. Children must be present. Adult meals cost $3.
  • Metcalfe County Schools:
    • Metcalfe Middle School (rear courtyard entrance); Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department; Sulphur Well Volunteer Fire Department; Cindy’s Center Grill: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to homes. Those wishing to receive food assistance should call a Metcalfe County school to “opt-in.”
  • Monroe County Schools:
    • All schools will serve meals from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students and anyone under age 18.
    • Delivery hubs will be in place at Mudlick Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Flippin Fire Department from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Fountain Run Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Gamaliel Fire Department from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Carter Court Apartments from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Rolling Acres Apartments from 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. The hubs are available to students and anyone under age 18.

