Latest closures, cancellations and information regarding SoKy’s COVID-19 reaction

GLASGOW, Ky. – Several area schools, government and private organizations, businesses and agencies have responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with limitations, and complete closures.

WCLU News has compiled a list of those closures and any other pertinent information made available. Anyone is encouraged to contact WCLU News at (270) 651-9149 or wcluradio@gmail.com to share information.

LAST UPDATED: March 13, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. CST

Closures with stipulations (pre-K through 12th grade):

Allen County: March 17, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “NClass at Home”) School calendar designates March 16, 2020 as a day without students. Barren County: March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (NTI “iLearn at Home”) Bowling Green Independent Schools: March 16, 2020 – April 6, 2020 (NTI) Caverna Independent Schools: March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 Edmonson County: March 16, 2020 – April 10, 2020 Glasgow Independent Schoolsv: March 16, 2020 – April 13, 2020 (NTI via Google Classroom, OdysseyWare, Newsela, IXL, Lexia, Zearn and BrainPop) Green County: March 16, 2020 – April 3, 2020 (NTI “Gold Days”) Hart County: Schools are open Metcalfe County: March 16, 2020 – April 13, 2020 (NTI) Monroe County: March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020 (Actively working to develop NTI) Simpson County: March 16, 2020 – April 3, 2020 (NTI) Warren County: March 16, 2020 – April 10, 2020 (NTI “@HomeLearning”)



Closures with stipulations (colleges and universities):

Campbellsville University: March 16, 2020 – March 27, 2020. Follow link for more information.

Eastern Kentucky University: March 16, 2020 – March 20, 2020 Follow link for more information.v

Lindsey Wilson College: March 16, 2020 – March 29, 2020. Follow link for more information.

Morehead University: March 23, 2020 – April 3, 2020. Follow link for more information.

University of Kentucky: March 23, 2020 – April 3, 2020. Follow link for more information.

University of Louisville: March 18, 2020 – April 5, 2020. Follow link for more information.

Union College: March 23, 2020 through rest of semester. Follow link for more information.

Western Kentucky University: March 23, 2020 – April 5, 2020

South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College: March 18, 2020 – April 5, 2020. Classes are cancelled March 16 and March 17. Follow link for more information.



Cancellations:

Barren County Court All court has been cancelled. March 16, 2020 proceedings on the Barren Circuit Docket is rescheduled for April 13, 2020. Follow link for more information.

Edmonson County Little League Basketball: Season cancelled entirely. Awards ceremony to be announced at a later date.

First United Methodist Church’s Cinderella Closet: March 14, 2020 activity cancelled. Cinderella’s Closet will not be available this year. Follow link for more information.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association: All sporting activities, regardless of sport, have been cancelled entirely. Sports are considered to be in dead period through April 12, 2020. Follow link for more information.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library: Library closed until further notice. All events cancelled.

T.J. Samson Hospital Bariatric Support Group cancelled for Monday, March 16, 2020.



Postponements:

Allen County Schools’ Family Resource/ Youth Service Center’s shoe giveaway scheduled March 14, 2020 is postponed until further notice.

Barren County Parks and Recreation: Spring 2020 season has been delayed completely. Practices and games will not occur at Jackie Browning Park or any elementary school site until further notice.



Feeding schedules:

Barren County: All elementary school locations, and Barren County Middle School will serve breakfast and lunch meals between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. For more information, call (270) 576-2301, and leave name, number of meals needed, address and phone number. Buses will complete normal routes beginning at 9 a.m. , and breakfast and lunch will be delivered.

Bowling Green Independent Schools: Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, Dishman McGinnis Elementary, Bowling Green Learning Center, and T.C. Cherry Elementary will serve meals from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (lunch). BGISD buses and elementary bus routes to deliver meals throughout district from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch). Meals are available to all children 18 and younger. Children must be present. Adult meals cost $3.

Metcalfe County Schools: Metcalfe Middle School (rear courtyard entrance); Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department; Sulphur Well Volunteer Fire Department; Cindy’s Center Grill: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to homes. Those wishing to receive food assistance should call a Metcalfe County school to “opt-in.”

Monroe County Schools: All schools will serve meals from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students and anyone under age 18. Delivery hubs will be in place at Mudlick Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Flippin Fire Department from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ; Fountain Run Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. ; Gamaliel Fire Department from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ; Carter Court Apartments from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. ; and Rolling Acres Apartments from 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. The hubs are available to students and anyone under age 18.



