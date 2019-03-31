Laura Brooke Moody age 32 passed away Thursday night at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Laura loved everyone and loved life to the fullest.
Laura is survived by her mother-Sherry Waldeck Moody of Munfordville
Her father-Greg Moody of Munfordville
Sister-Holi Nichols & husband Stuart of Bowling Green
Brother-Chaz Moody of Munfordville
Half- sister-Kylie Moody of Munfordville
Niece-Kinsley Moody and nephew-Kaiden Moody
Several loving aunts, uncles and friends also survive
Funeral services for Laura Brooke Moody will be 1pm Monday, April 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Dwayne Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.
The family request that memorial contributions be given to assist with the funeral expenses.
