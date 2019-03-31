on 03/31/2019 |

0 Shares

Laura Brooke Moody age 32 passed away Thursday night at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Laura loved everyone and loved life to the fullest.

Laura is survived by her mother-Sherry Waldeck Moody of Munfordville

Her father-Greg Moody of Munfordville

Sister-Holi Nichols & husband Stuart of Bowling Green

Brother-Chaz Moody of Munfordville

Half- sister-Kylie Moody of Munfordville

Niece-Kinsley Moody and nephew-Kaiden Moody

Several loving aunts, uncles and friends also survive

Funeral services for Laura Brooke Moody will be 1pm Monday, April 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Dwayne Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to assist with the funeral expenses.