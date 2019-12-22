0 Shares

Laura Huff age 90 of Munfordville passed away at 5pm Friday, Dec. 20 at her home. She was a Hart County native, a housewife and a member of the Wilkerson Temple Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clint & Cynthia Wilkerson Reynolds, Step-father Foster Reynolds, a daughter Bonita Schlafke, Sons-in-law Jerry Fitzstephens, David Sloan, brothers Walter & James Reynolds and sisters Marie Logsdon & Wilma Wilson.

Mrs. Huff is survived by:

Two sons-Royce Huff of Munfordville

Ronnie Huff & wife Vicki of Munfordville

Three daughters-Brenda Fitzstephens of Munfordville

Charlotte Sloan of Horse Cave

Regina Meadows of Munfordville

9 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Laura Huff will be 11am Monday, Dec. 23 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon until 8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Related