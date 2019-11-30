Laura Johnson Highbaugh

0 Shares

Laura Mildred Johnson Highbaugh, age 82, of Horse Cave, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. She was a native of Park, Kentucky and attended services at Immanuel Ministries. She was a wonderful seamtress having made and altered clothing for all her family. She enjoyed canning, gardening and above all enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank “Red” Johnson and Louise Irwin Johnson; her step-father, Gilbert Irwin; and one son-in-law, Terry Reynolds.

She is survived by two children, Michael Highbaugh and his wife, Robin, of Park City, and Cheryl Reynolds of Horse Cave; six grandchildren, Josh Hunt, Lindsay Hardcastle (Wes), Jessi Baldwin (Jason), Joshua Reynolds (Cristen), Crissy Reynolds Jones (Zak), Jonathan Reynolds; and eight great-grandchildren, Connor Baldwin, Ethan Baldwin, Michaela Baldwin, Lex Reynolds, Cora Reynolds, Tanner Hardcastle, Leighton Hardcastle and Kadence Hardcastle.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, and on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

