Laverne Wright, age 84, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. She was a beloved mother and wife, devoted christian and a good friend to many. She was also a member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond Ross and the late Edith Haynes Ross and the wife of the late James Wright. She was also preceded in death by a brother Ralph Ross and a sister Doris Alvey.

She is survived by three daughters, Pam Glaab (Don), Linwood, KY, Karen Briggs (William), Cave City, KY, Beverly Bennett (Johnny), Hardyville, KY; five sons, Howard Wright (Kathy), Munfordville, KY, Dave Wright (Sandra), Cub Run, KY, Kevin Wright (Carla), Munfordville, KY, Timmy Wright (Mary), Bon Ayr, KY, Tony Wright (Rachelle), Munfordville, KY; 19 grandchildren and a host of Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Wright and Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Timberlake Cemetery.