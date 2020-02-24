0 Shares

Lavonda Rose Evans Hall, 82 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Clifton and Katherine Shirley Evans and wife of the late Phillip Hall.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Evans and her sister, Carolyn Evans.

Lavonda was a machine operator and a farmer. She was a member at Shiloh Baptist Church and attended Mt Union Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her two nieces, Jonita Piper (Tony) and Betina Rich (Jeff); one great niece, Sydney Beth Rich Garrett (Jesse); two great nephews, Luke and Mark Piper; one great great nephews, Nolan Garrett; her sister-in-law, Betty Evans; and a host of friends at Mt Union and Shiloh Church families.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

