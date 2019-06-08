WCLU

LAWSUIT ALLEGES RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN KENTUCKY’S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges racial discrimination against African American maintenance workers in Kentucky’s largest school district.
News outlets report the complaint was filed Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court and says black workers at Jefferson County Public Schools face racial slurs from coworkers and are passed up routinely for promotions. Six employees are named as plaintiffs and the suit seeks to represent unnamed others in the district’s operation services division.
The suit filed by attorney Teddy Gordon names the district’s Chief of Operations Michael Raisor and two other operations employees as defendants.
The school district does not comment on pending litigation.
The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

