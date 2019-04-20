0 Shares

Laymon Day age 87 of Munfordville passed away Thursday, April 18 at the Signature Health & Rehab Center of Hart County. He was born in Cub Run to the late Henry & Mary Sullivan Day. Earlier in life, Laymon taught school at Northtown & Bonnieville and he also was a school bus driver. In 1977, he was a regional plumbing inspector including Hart County and retired in 1996 due to health problems. He was a member of the Dorsey Chapel Methodist Church and the Cub Run Masonic Lodge#910.

Laymon was preceded in death by his wife Lettie, two daughters Anita Glass and Cindy Day, one sister Alma Lawler and two brothers Paulie Day & Raymon Day.

He is survived by one son-Eddie Day of Munfordville

Four grandchildren-Traci Wright, Gayle Willis, Wendy Day & Daniel Day

8 great-grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Laymon Day will be 1pm Sunday, April 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Jaggers Cemetery at Cub Run. Visitation will be Saturday from 2-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Jaggers Cemetery or to Dorsey Chapel Methodist Church.