0 Shares

Laymon Roy Horton, Jr., 47 of Canmer passed away Monday at his home. Laymon worked on the family farm

in Canmer. He was preceded in death by his father Laymon Roy Horton, Sr.

He is survived by one son- Matthew Lashley of Canmer

Mother-Rosetta Horton

One sister-Fayetta Clymer of Horse Cave

Two brothers-Eddie Horton of Cave City

Phillip Horton, Sr. of Canmer

Several nieces & nephews also survive

The family chose to have viewing and a service at the cemetery rather than a private service at the funeral

home as recommended by the state due to the CORVID19 virus.

Visitation will be 10am Friday at the family farm cemetery at 2391 N. Jackson Hwy., Canmer, with the service

beginning at 1pm. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Related