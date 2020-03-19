Laymon Roy Horton, Jr.
Laymon Roy Horton, Jr., 47 of Canmer passed away Monday at his home. Laymon worked on the family farm
in Canmer. He was preceded in death by his father Laymon Roy Horton, Sr.
He is survived by one son- Matthew Lashley of Canmer
Mother-Rosetta Horton
One sister-Fayetta Clymer of Horse Cave
Two brothers-Eddie Horton of Cave City
Phillip Horton, Sr. of Canmer
Several nieces & nephews also survive
The family chose to have viewing and a service at the cemetery rather than a private service at the funeral
home as recommended by the state due to the CORVID19 virus.
Visitation will be 10am Friday at the family farm cemetery at 2391 N. Jackson Hwy., Canmer, with the service
beginning at 1pm. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.