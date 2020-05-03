0 Shares

Laymon W. Hatcher, age 84 of Cave City passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Cave City and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He loved always being on the go and having something to do. He was a woodworker and loved doing that for many years.

He is preceded in death by a son, Wally Hatcher; his parents, Lonnie Hatcher and Ada Laird Hatcher; two brothers, Joe Hatcher and Herschel Hatcher; one sister, Annie Frank.

He is survived by his daughter, Gloria Bryant; five granddaughters, April Hatcher, Kelly Hatcher, Christy Forcier, Sherry Atwell and Carnitha Hobbs; his long-time companion, Juna Goode.

Private services will be held for the family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the New Hope Cemetery with burial to follow. The services will be live streamed to the Winn Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 p.m.

www.winnfuenralhome.com

