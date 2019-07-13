LEBANON KENTUCKY MAN SHOT IN SPRINGFIELD KY

0 Shares

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after police found him to be shot.

Kentucky State Police say 32-year-old Andre Hawkins of Lebanon was shot while in his vehicle at the intersection of US 150 and US 555 in Springfield. Police say Hawkins called them from a nearby McDonalds. According to police, Hawkins says Dyron Johnson of Springfield had shot him.

Washington County EMS transported Hawkins to SpringView Hospital in Lebanon before he was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital. Hawkins is listed in stable condition.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Lebanon and arrested 38-year-old Dyron A. Johnson. He is charged with first degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing. Johnson was lodged in the Marion County Detention Center.