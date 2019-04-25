WCLU

LEBANON MAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING HIS BROTHER

A Marion County man is behind bars after he allegedly shot his 63-year-old younger brother three times. On Tuesday afternoon Units from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to Finley Ridge Rd in reference to a shooting incident that occurred following an argument between two brothers. When Troopers arrived, 63 year old Walter Livers of Lebanon, stated he had been shot 3 times by his brother, Joseph Livers, age 66 of Lebanon, who had fled the scene. Livers was located a short time later by KSP and placed under arrest charging him with Assault 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree. He was lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. Walter Livers was taken to Springview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This incident is under investigation by Trooper Scott Curry.

