Lebanon man faces murder charge, man shot to death at residence

LEBANON, Ky. – A Lebanon man is charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police say Treyvon Downs, 21, was arrested Wednesday following the murder of a man at a home. That man was shot to death at a residence along Oak Street early Tuesday morning. Police identified him as Tevaughn Porter, 28, of Lebanon.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Police determined Downs was the suspect and he is charged with murder.

Downs is lodged at the Marion County Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.

