Lecil Preston Cary, Jr., 81, of Lafayette, TN passed away Monday, January 20th, at Macon County Community Hospital. Preston was born in the Center Point Community of Monroe County, KY, on July 4, 1938, a son of the late Rubye (Pulliam) and Lecil Preston Cary. He was a Tompkinsville High School graduate of the Class of 1956. He served in the Air Force for eight years. He owned a used car lot in Toledo, OH for several years. He was a member of Lafayette Church of Christ. On March 22, 1957, he married Mary Runell Birch, who preceded him in death on January 31, 2003. He married Gay Chapman in October 2004.

Preston is survived by his wife, Gay Cary, of Lafayette, TN; three daughters, Debbie Havers, and husband, Greg, of Lambertville, Michigan; Sue Cary, of Bowling Green, Ky; Kim Anderson, and husband, Anthony of Bowling Green ,KY; and a step daughter, Marketta Sexton, and husband, Gary of Lafayette, TN. Seven grandchildren, Rachel Dyk, Jessica Manore, Matthew Havers, Cary Page, Christopher Page, Brandon Flanary, and MaKayla Hall; and 12 great grandchildren survive.

Other than his parents and first wife, Mary Runell Birch Cary, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Perry Richard Cary.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 25th at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, January 24, from 5-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 12 noon at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

