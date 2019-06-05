WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

LEGAL FIGHT IN KENTUCKY OVER SUBPOENAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE WHICH COURT SHOULD HEAR CASE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legal fight in Kentucky over subpoenas sent to school districts as part of an investigation into teacher sickouts has expanded to include which court should hear the case.

State Labor Cabinet attorneys filed a notice of removal to have the case shifted to federal court.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office says it will contest the filing, arguing the case belongs in state court.

Beshear recently filed the suit in Franklin County Circuit Court to try to block the subpoenas issued by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. It was assigned to a judge who has drawn Bevin’s ire for his ruling in a public pension case.

In another development, the state Education Department has given Bevin’s administration the names of teachers possibly involved in sickouts after receiving a subpoena from the state.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.