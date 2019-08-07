Leitchfield woman dead after crash, teen flown to hospital

0 Shares

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – A woman has died after an accident in the area of Mammoth Cave Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police say a single-vehicle collision occurred around 9:52 a.m. near 1800 Nolin Dam Road. The accident was in Edmonson County.

Police say 58-year-old Charlotte Newton of Leitchfield was driving a 1996 Buick when she overcorrected the vehicle and drove off the roadway. Police say Newton was ejected from the car after it rolled several times following the overcorrection.

Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger, Charles McStoots, was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital treatment of non-life threatening injuries.