Lela Mae (Jobe) Ford, 91, of Fairdale, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, gained her wings on Saturday, November 23rd, at her home surrounded by her family.

Lela was born in Monroe County, KY on July 18, 1928, a daughter of the late Minnie Bell (Rhoton) and Buford Jobe.

She was a member of Fairdale Christian Church.

Lela was married to Charles Huston Ford, who precedes her in death.

Lela is survived by her daughter, Caroline Combs (Ken), granddaughter, Dania Dean (Brian), grandson, Rick Buckley (Carrie), six great grandchildren, Ashley Jones (Jesse), Alex, and Bailey Dean, Houston, Dakota and Kyleigh Buckley and great great granddaughters, Raylynn and River Jones.

Lela is also survived by three sisters, Minnie Jones, of Tompkinsville, KY, Kate Devary, of Lexington, KY, Jennine Beasley, of Tompkinsville, KY, two brothers, Donald Jobe, of Indiana; and Clovis Jobe, of Indiana.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a daugther, Marilyn Ford, five brothers, Jehovah, Huston, Bobby Dean, Cleedas and Jackie Ned Jobe, and two sisters, Jo Nell Turner and Mary Doyle Denton.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 27th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial in Hammer Cemetery.

Visitation is Wednesday morning after 9:00 A.M. until service time at 1 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hammer Cemetery.

